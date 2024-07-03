New Gym Opening in Crossroads Center Mall

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new gym is coming to the Crossroads Center Mall.

According to its website, Crunch Fitness is opening a 40,000-square-foot facility at 4101 West Division Street in the mall next to Ulta and DSW.

They say the gym will offer classes, cardio, free weights, multiple turfs, kids babysitting, hydro massage, a HIIT zone, and UV tanning.

Crunch Fitness does not say when they plan to be open.

They also have facilities in Maple Grove, Blaine, Fargo, and Sioux Falls.

