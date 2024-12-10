Crews Rescue One Man, Search for Another on Minnesota Lake

LONGVILLE (WJON News) -- Authorities have rescued one man and are searching for another after an ATV went through the ice.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday on Blackwater Lake near Longville.

Responders and Deputies arrived in the area and found a 20-year-old man in the water.

He was rescued and transported to shore where he was treated by EMS for exposure and hypothermia before being transported to a St. Cloud Hospital via helicopter.

The search continued into the evening for the second man, an 18-year-old, but was unsuccessful. The search efforts are continuing Tuesday.

