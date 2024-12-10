Crews Rescue One Man, Search for Another on Minnesota Lake
LONGVILLE (WJON News) -- Authorities have rescued one man and are searching for another after an ATV went through the ice.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Monday on Blackwater Lake near Longville.
Responders and Deputies arrived in the area and found a 20-year-old man in the water.
He was rescued and transported to shore where he was treated by EMS for exposure and hypothermia before being transported to a St. Cloud Hospital via helicopter.
Get our free mobile app
The search continued into the evening for the second man, an 18-year-old, but was unsuccessful. The search efforts are continuing Tuesday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Warmest Fall On Record in St. Cloud
- Major Reconstruction Approved for St. Cloud's Lincoln Avenue
- St. Cloud Establishes Cannabis Ordinance
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz