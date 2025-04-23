Driver Hospitalized After Collision With Bear in Benton County

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The driver of a pickup was brought to the hospital after a crash involving a black bear.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Highway 23 in Maywood Township just east of Foley.

Forty-five-year-old Douglas Cramlet of Milaca was traveling south when he struck the bear.

Cramlet was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

