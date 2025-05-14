UNDATED (WJON News) -- Area residents can get rid of unwanted electronics and other items at a one-day event on Thursday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, in partnership with Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, is holding a free E-waste recycling day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Residents of Stearns, Sherburne, Benton, and Mille Lacs counties can drop off their E-waste at the Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste (HHF) Facility for FREE during the one-day event. Some of the items that can be dropped off include: TVs, computers, Printers, scanners, and miscellaneous CED items like keyboards, mice, and VCRs.

Computer Recycling Down in the United States Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Phones, appliances, outdoor electronics, and other household electronics will not be accepted. There is a limit of 5 items per vehicle.

