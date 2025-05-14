Get Rid Of Your Old Electronics For Free This Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Area residents can get rid of unwanted electronics and other items at a one-day event on Thursday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, in partnership with Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations, is holding a free E-waste recycling day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Residents of Stearns, Sherburne, Benton, and Mille Lacs counties can drop off their E-waste at the Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste (HHF) Facility for FREE during the one-day event. Some of the items that can be dropped off include: TVs, computers, Printers, scanners, and miscellaneous CED items like keyboards, mice, and VCRs.
Phones, appliances, outdoor electronics, and other household electronics will not be accepted. There is a limit of 5 items per vehicle.
