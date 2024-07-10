Cold Spring City Council To Vote On Maintenance Building Bids

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The City of Cold Spring may soon be getting a new maintenance building. The city council will vote at tonight's meeting to approve the contractor bids for the new structure.

The new building will be 168 feet X 70 feet, have a designated mechanics and wash bay, more access bay doors, and easier access for plow equipment. Public Works Director Jon Stueve says the current building is cramped, has a leaky roof, and is hard to heat, and a new building is way overdue.

The new over $1.2 million dollar facility will be next door to the current public works building and if approved construction could start as early as Monday.

