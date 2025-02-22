Children’s Theatre Company Ratifies 1st Ever Contract With IATSE

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A state theatre company has ratified its first-ever contract with a theatre union. The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis has completed an almost two-year process and come to terms with the International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees (IATSE) Local 13.

Organizing began in early 2023 with union cards signed by 80% of impacted workers at CTC. IATSE requested voluntary recognition on December 20th, 2023, and the Children's Theatre Company acknowledged its recognition on January 15th, 2024. The two groups began negotiations at that time. CTC's Managing Director Jill Anderson says the bargaining committee has been persistent and thoughtful in the negotiations, navigating the priorities of both groups in pursuit of an agreement that increases wages and benefits ensuring CTC has a dedicated team of colleagues who are frequently the face of CTC to its audiences.

The CTC's bargaining unit voted unanimously to approve the deal and IATSE Local 13 workers ratified it earlier this month. IATSE Local 13 consists of CTC's almost 50 ushers, ticket takers, front-of-house associates, performance supervisors concession leads, and ticket office associates.

