77 Family Farms in Minnesota Recognized as Century Farms

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of family farms in central Minnesota are being recognized as Century Farms.

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau are honoring 77 farms as 2025 Century Farms.

Young farmer in corn fields Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

In Benton County the Carlson Family Farms in Foley dates back to 1894, in Kandiyohi County the Manz-Herding Farm in Paynesville goes back to 1895, in Morrison County the Stangl Family Farm in Pierz was started in 1906 and the Tschida Family Farm in Pierz dates back to 1925, in Stearns County the Braun Family Farm in Belgrade was started in 1887, the Czeck farm in Holingford goes back to 1883, and the Zierden farm in Melrose was started in 1896, and in Todd County the Nelson Farm in Eagle Bend is from 1919 and the McKindley-Gray Farm in Osakis was started in 1917.

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate.

Get our free mobile app

Farmer in Wheat Field Thinkstock loading...

Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

READ RELATED ARTICLES