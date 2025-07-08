Lynx National Golf Course Hosts Successful Health Care Fundraiser

Lynx National Golf Course Hosts Successful Health Care Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare Foundation raised over $125,000 during its annual Golf Scramble.

The event was held on June 26th at Lynx National Golf Course in Sauk Centre.

More than 200 golfers and volunteers participated.

The money raised will help support the greatest health care needs for the Long Prairie, Sauk Centre, and Melrose communities.  The funds will support equipment, program and service expansion, and critical needs as they emerge.

Foundation Vice President Holly Gulden says, "We're so grateful to Arvig, our presenting sponsor, and all of our sponsors and golfers.  We are here to support programs, equipment, and patients at CentraCare regional sites in Sauk Centre, Melrose, and Long Prairie".

