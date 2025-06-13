UNDATED (WJON News) -- Locally heavy rainfall continues through Friday morning across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has St. Cloud at a 95 percent chance of rain through about 9:00 a.m., with still a 70 percent to 85 percent chance of rain into late afternoon.

St. Cloud officially had .40 of an inch of rain on Thursday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

Additional rain is expected Friday evening/tonight. 1-3" of rain is likely for central Minnesota into Wisconsin with locally higher amounts possible.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for far west central Minnesota early Thursday morning. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced 1 to 4 inches of rainfall across portions of Roberts (South Dakota) and Big Stone (Minnesota) Counties.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected Saturday night through Wednesday, resulting in additional chances for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

Starting the day on Friday, St. Cloud has had 1.19 inches of rain so far in June, which is still .28 of an inch below normal.

Get our free mobile app

The latest update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 66 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, an improvement from 71 percent last week. The driest area remains in northern Minnesota.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES