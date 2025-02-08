Central Minnesota in Winter Storm Warning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has expanded the area under a Winter Storm Warning.

Counties including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison and Todd are under a Winter Storm Warning until 3:00 p.m.

Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for counties north and south of the warning area. That will also be in effect until 3:00 p.m.

Snow comes to an end Saturday morning across Minnesota.

Temperatures turn colder after the snow & remain well-below normal through the week.

