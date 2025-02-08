Central Minnesota in Winter Storm Warning

Central Minnesota in Winter Storm Warning

kostiantyn-li--unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has expanded the area under a Winter Storm Warning.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...

Counties including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison and Todd are under a Winter Storm Warning until 3:00 p.m.

National Weather Service
loading...

Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for counties north and south of the warning area.  That will also be in effect until 3:00 p.m.

Snow comes to an end Saturday morning across Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

Temperatures turn colder after the snow & remain well-below normal through the week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life

Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON