Central Minnesota in Winter Storm Warning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has expanded the area under a Winter Storm Warning.
Get our free mobile app
Counties including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison and Todd are under a Winter Storm Warning until 3:00 p.m.
Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for counties north and south of the warning area. That will also be in effect until 3:00 p.m.
Snow comes to an end Saturday morning across Minnesota.
Temperatures turn colder after the snow & remain well-below normal through the week.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Sky Scraper Once Planned for Downtown St. Cloud
- New Retail Store, Kitchen Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
- Local Podcasters Opens Studio in Downtown St. Cloud
- St. Cloud Gets State Grant for Parking Lot Redevelopment
- New Antique Store Coming to Downtown St. Cloud
LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life
Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz