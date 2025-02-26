CentraCare Offering Free Colon Cancer Screening Kits In March

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can get a free screening kit for colon cancer in the month of March. In support of Colon Cancer Awareness Month CentraCare is offering free colon cancer screening kits to help detect the disease.

During the month people aged 45 or older can pick up a free immunochemical fecal occult blood test (iFOBT) take-home colon screening kit at 17 CentraCare locations including the St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy Drive Up Window, Becker Clinic Registration Desk, Clearwater Clinic Registration Desk, and the Big Lake Clinic Registration Desk.

Kits will be available the entire month of March while supplies last and you must be present to pick up a kit. CentraCare says colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of cancer death for both men and women even though it is one of the most preventable.

See below for the list off all 17 locations where you can pick up a free kit.

Baxter Clinic Registration Desk

Becker Clinic Registration Desk

Benson Hospital Registration Desk

Big Lake Clinic Registration Desk

Clearwater Clinic Registration Desk

Coborn Healing Center, in CentraCare Plaza, St. Cloud

Eden Valley Clinic Laboratory

Family Health Center

Long Prairie Clinic Information Desk

Melrose Clinic Registration Desk

Monticello Specialty Clinic (2nd Floor)

Paynesville Laboratory

Redwood Registration Desk

Richmond Clinic Laboratory

Sauk Centre Hospital Registration Desk

St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy Drive-up Window

Willmar Cancer Center

