CentraCare Offering Free Colon Cancer Screening Kits In March
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can get a free screening kit for colon cancer in the month of March. In support of Colon Cancer Awareness Month CentraCare is offering free colon cancer screening kits to help detect the disease.
During the month people aged 45 or older can pick up a free immunochemical fecal occult blood test (iFOBT) take-home colon screening kit at 17 CentraCare locations including the St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy Drive Up Window, Becker Clinic Registration Desk, Clearwater Clinic Registration Desk, and the Big Lake Clinic Registration Desk.
Kits will be available the entire month of March while supplies last and you must be present to pick up a kit. CentraCare says colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of cancer death for both men and women even though it is one of the most preventable.
See below for the list off all 17 locations where you can pick up a free kit.
- Baxter Clinic Registration Desk
- Becker Clinic Registration Desk
- Benson Hospital Registration Desk
- Big Lake Clinic Registration Desk
- Clearwater Clinic Registration Desk
- Coborn Healing Center, in CentraCare Plaza, St. Cloud
- Eden Valley Clinic Laboratory
- Family Health Center
- Long Prairie Clinic Information Desk
- Melrose Clinic Registration Desk
- Monticello Specialty Clinic (2nd Floor)
- Paynesville Laboratory
- Redwood Registration Desk
- Richmond Clinic Laboratory
- Sauk Centre Hospital Registration Desk
- St. Cloud Hospital Pharmacy Drive-up Window
- Willmar Cancer Center
