CentraCare Introduces Blessing Box in Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- CentraCare's Community Health Improvement team has announced the launch of the Blessing Box pilot project.

It is located outside the CentraCare - Vitality Wellness Center in Long Prairie. It will provide individuals and families with non-perishable food items, basic toiletries, and baby supplies.

The Blessing Box operates on the principles of anonymity, empathy, and non-judgment.

Get our free mobile app

CentraCare's Community Health Improvement team collaborated with local stakeholders including the Long Prairie Food Pantry, CentraCare - Long Prairie leadership, and community partners to develop the Blessing Box.

READ RELATED ARTICLES