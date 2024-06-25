CentraCare Introduces Blessing Box in Long Prairie
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- CentraCare's Community Health Improvement team has announced the launch of the Blessing Box pilot project.
It is located outside the CentraCare - Vitality Wellness Center in Long Prairie. It will provide individuals and families with non-perishable food items, basic toiletries, and baby supplies.
The Blessing Box operates on the principles of anonymity, empathy, and non-judgment.
CentraCare's Community Health Improvement team collaborated with local stakeholders including the Long Prairie Food Pantry, CentraCare - Long Prairie leadership, and community partners to develop the Blessing Box.
