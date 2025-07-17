ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities in St. Cloud is in the middle of its annual summer food drive.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge is happening at food shelves across Minnesota throughout July, with a matching grant available.

Catholic Charities President and CEO Aaron Fisk says food shelf use continues to go up.

In the first six months of this year versus last year, we've seen almost 1,000 more people at our food shelf, and those are unduplicated individuals. So, the need is increasing.

You can drop off food donations at the Catholic Charities building Monday through Friday.

Fisk says cash donations go three times farther because they use the Second Harvest Food Bank to stock their shelves.

If you need help putting food on the table, Catholic Charities' food shelf is here to help. Fisk says the process is easy.

The positive thing about our food shelf is that it's essentially a shopping experience based on your family size. So you are able to go there and shop and pick the things that interest you in terms of what you can use in your household.

The Catholic Charities food shelf hours are Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The second and fourth Tuesdays, they are open for senior citizens in the early afternoon.

Minnesota is a self declare state, so they can't ask for income verification.

