Catholic Charities Food Shelf Needs Volunteers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities is looking for some volunteers for its food shelf.

The Emergency Services Food Shelf has a wide variety of volunteer positions including sorting and packing, which helps keep the shelves stocked by assembling boxes of food for distribution. Donation attendants greet and help donors. The Basic Everyday Essentials program helps clients shop for clothing.

Volunteer schedules are flexible. The food shelf is open for volunteers Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and Wednesdays until 7:00 p.m. The number of hours you volunteer per week is up to you.

Get our free mobile app

To learn more about volunteer opportunities contact volunteer@ccstcloud.org or call (320) 229-4568. You can also learn more at ccstcloud.org/volunteer

READ RELATED ARTICLES