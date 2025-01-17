Catholic Charities Planning Biggest Mardi Gras in Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is getting ready for one of its biggest events of the year.

The 43rd annual Mardi Gras is next Saturday, January 25th at 5:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Organizational Advancement Director Chad Johnson says this year's gala could be one of the biggest ones they've ever had. With over 700 tickets sold so far, they are nearly at capacity, so they are closing ticket sales at the end of the day on Friday. Last year's attendance was about 520 people.

Johnson says they have 99 sponsors this year so he's looking for one more for an even 100 sponsorships. The night of the event is all about food and entertainment.

We have the Fabulous Armadillos that come and play every year. Christine's Cheesecakes has donated 60 slices of cheesecakes, with the Mardi Gras tradition with a King Cake. If you buy a slice of the cheesecake and you have a baby in your slice you win a prize of $500.

Mardi Gras supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services, with programs that include a food shelf, clothing program, and financial assistance program. Also, Catholic Charities Domus Transitional House, a facility for single women and their children.

Last year's event raised over $357,000. Johnson says, based on the number of people attending and sponsorships, he's expecting this year's event to raise much more than last year.

