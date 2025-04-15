Caroline M. Roering, 92, St. Joseph

December 8, 1932 - April 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Caroline M. Roering, age 92, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Caroline was born on December 8, 1932 to Mathias and Justina (Reisinger) Wasner in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Lester G. “Les” Roering on July 22, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. After Lester’s deployment in the military, they made their home in St. Joseph, living in the home that Les built. Their small family farm was the center of their life. Alongside the many daily chores of a dairy farm and motherhood, Caroline also provided day care to many children throughout her life. A lover of animals, Caroline housed many dogs, cats, chickens and ducks on the family farm. Caroline was an excellent cook and always made sure that the high school kids, hired as farmhands during the summer, were well fed throughout the day. The farm was a favorite place of many youth in the area. Caroline also enjoyed throwing summer parties for the entire neighborhood; complete with bands, food and drinks. The parties often ended when it was time to do the next morning’s chores. During the winter, you could usually find Caroline and Les snowmobiling with their friends, traveling through the countryside with mandatory libation pitstops. She will be remembered for her love of entertaining, good sense of humor and quick wit.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte (Jerry) Schroden; two grandsons and five great grandchildren; brother, Sylvester (Doris); sister-in-law, Minnie Wasner; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; infant great granddaughter, April; siblings, Celestine (Marie) Pierskalla, Mary (Herb) Schneider, Lawrence, and Hubert (Marian).

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.