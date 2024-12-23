Carol Jean Koopmeiners, 81, St. Joseph

March 25, 1943 - December 20, 2024

Carol Jean Koopmeiners, a cherished wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on December 20, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family. Her life was a testament to unwavering faith, selfless service, and deep devotion to those she held dear.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial of the urn will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Carol was born on March 25, 1943, to John and Cecelia Posch of Holdingford, Minnesota. Carol was raised with a foundation of faith that guided her throughout her life. Her kindness, humility, and strength were hallmarks of her character. She believed in the power of prayer, the beauty of compassion, and the importance of love in action.

Carol dedicated her life to serving her family. A woman of quiet but steadfast service, Carol was deeply involved in her church and community. She was a member of St. Michael’s Parish in St. Cloud, where she sang in the choir and participated in the All Saints mission group. Her faith was a beacon to all who knew her, and her generosity left a lasting impact on many lives.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Bernard, of 58 years, her children, Jennifer (Kazimir) Gazdzik of St. Cloud, Jessica Hartvigsen of Ramsey, Jodi (Tony) Johnson of Minneapolis, and Jeremy Koopmeiners of Inver Grove Heights; her grandchildren, Ariana, Teagan, & Lauren Gazdzik, Caden, Ava, Brady & Jonathan Hartvigsen, and Veronica, Keira, Harper, & Margo Johnson; brothers and sisters, Donald (Doris) Posch, Marvin (Diane) Posch, Eileen (John) Hiltner, JoAnn (Dave) Hiltner, Mary Posch (Ron Braham), Joseph (Laura) Posch, and Greg (Jenny) Posch. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, John and Ceceila Posch; her sister, Janice DesMarais; and brother, Jerome Posch. Aside from spending time with her family, Carol enjoyed traveling, camping, sewing, cake decorating, and casino trips. She will be remembered for her boundless love, her servant’s heart, and her unwavering faith. Her legacy of kindness and devotion will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.

A sincere thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital staff in the ER and on 5 South for their caring service to Carol.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life… shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – Romans 8:38-39