Car Hits MNDOT Truck Sending Two To Hospital

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a car struck the back of a MNDOT truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on westbound Interstate 94 east of the Hasty exit near Clearwater.

MNDOT trucks were doing traffic control for a vehicle fire when a car traveling west on the interstate struck the back of the MNDOT vehicle.

Fifty-five-year-old Tina Nohrenberg of Otsego was in the truck.  She was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Marco Vasquez of Albertville was driving the car.  He was also taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

