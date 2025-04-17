Car Hits MNDOT Truck Sending Two To Hospital
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a car struck the back of a MNDOT truck.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on westbound Interstate 94 east of the Hasty exit near Clearwater.
MNDOT trucks were doing traffic control for a vehicle fire when a car traveling west on the interstate struck the back of the MNDOT vehicle.
Fifty-five-year-old Tina Nohrenberg of Otsego was in the truck. She was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Twenty-six-year-old Marco Vasquez of Albertville was driving the car. He was also taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
