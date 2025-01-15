Bold And Bright: Art Crawl, Skating, Parade, Fireworks, More

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The second annual Bold and Bright Winter Festival is happening in downtown St. Cloud later this month.

Downtown St. Cloud Alliance Director Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says events will kick off on Friday, January 24th with a Winter Art Crawl.

One of the things that people are excited about, is that we have it in the summer, halfway to Art Crawl Art Crawl. Everybody is always asking for our historic Art Crawl, so we brought it back that Friday night from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. So you can have your summer experience in the winter.

There is also a free skate night that Friday night at Lake George.

North Star Curling Club will have demonstrations at Lake George on Saturday. The movie "Happy Feet" will be shown at the Paramount Saturday afternoon followed by a meet and greet with local mascots. Fireworks over Lake George at 6:30 p.m. follow a Winter Lights Parade on Saturday night.

Sunday is game day with several downtown businesses hosting a variety of games and tournaments.

