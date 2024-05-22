Active Military Can Visit Dozens of Museums for Free this Summer

UNDATED (WJON News) -- U.S. Military personnel and their families can visit the Stearns History Museum for free this summer.

The museum has announced it has joined museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative.

The program began on Armed Forces Day and will end on Labor Day.

The Blue Star Museums program includes children's museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Other participating locations in Minnesota include the Glensheen Mansion, Lake Superior Zoo, and William A. Irvin in Duluth, the Institute of Arts and Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the Science Museum and Children's Museum in St. Paul.

The list of participating museums is expected to grow over the summer.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military with a valid ID.

Earlier this year, the Stearns History Museum announced admission to the museum would be free for all Stearns County residents throughout 2024 as they celebrate 40 years at their current location.

