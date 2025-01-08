Bloody Mary Fest in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Bloody Mary lovers will enjoy an event in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday.

The Bloody Mary Fest is at the Regency on West St. Germain Street from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Event owner Candyce Gregory says an admission ticket gets you unlimited Bloody Mary samples, along with a variety of other items.

We do have some snacks available, some beer companies, some seltzers, a few brand new products with this being the first event they've ever been sampled at, and of course just a great variety of bloody marys, ones that you may have seen, some you have never seen, spicey, new flavors, and traditional.

Gregory says they are featuring Northland Vodka.

General Admission tickets are $35, plus fees. Designated driver tickets are $15, plus fees. However, if you enter the code "2025" you'll $5 off each ticket.

