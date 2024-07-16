Big Brothers Big Sisters Kicking Off Recruitment Campaign

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is kicking off its back-to-school campaign.

Starting Monday, they are running a recruitment campaign to secure 60 new adult mentors by August 30th.

The Central Minnesota agency has more than 130 littles waiting for a big, and that list will likely grow as we get closer to the new school year.

Adult mentors can be matched through the agency's community-based program, a school-based program in one of six area districts, or the Bigs on Campus initiative. Community-based matches meet on their own time, while school-based and Bigs on Campus matches meet at agency-sponsored events and set times.

Of the littles on the waitlist, 10 have been waiting more than two years to find a mentor.

Get our free mobile app

A campaign kick-off event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23rd at Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. If a current big brings in a friend interested in becoming a mentor, they both get a free drink ticket.

READ RELATED ARTICLES