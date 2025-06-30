SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Organizers are looking for talented area residents for the annual Benton County Fair Talent Contest.

The show is on Saturday, August 2nd at 2:00 p.m. on the Cottonwood Stage at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids.

Organizer Brady Roberts says the fair board has increased the prize money for this year's contest. The first-place finisher in the Open category will win $200, the first-place finisher in the Teen category will win $150, and the first-place finisher in the Pre-Teen category will win $125. There is prize money for first through fourth place in all three categories.

The top two finishers in each category will also earn an invitation to compete at the Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest.

Roberts says residents of Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties can sign up.

The deadline to sign up is July 25th at 5:00 p.m. Roberts says you should watch the Benton County Fair website for a link to register online. You can also stop by the fair office for a paper copy. Or email Roberts at bdroberts6@gmail.com

