Injuries in 2 Vehicle Crash in Benton County

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Several people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.

The incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday at Highway 15 and County Road 29 in Sartell.

A van driven by 50-year-old Peter Ziegler of St. Joseph was going west on the county road while an SUV driven by 63-year-old Mary Morris of Little Falls was going north on the highway.

Ziegler was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in Morris' vehicle, a 10-year-old from Little Falls and a 46-year-old from Little Falls, were also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

