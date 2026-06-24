ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big Mega Millions lottery winner in central Minnesota Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at the Kwik Trip Store at 200 2nd Avenue Northwest in St. Joseph.

The numbers drawn were 48, 51, 60, 63, 66, and the Mega Ball 20.

Nobody won the jackpot, so that prize grows to an estimated $489 million for the next drawing on Friday.

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In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.