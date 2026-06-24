ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local kids will have the chance to travel back in time and learn about the early days of Stearns County settlers.

The Stearns History Museum has announced a new day camp, "Time Traveler Camp," scheduled for August.

Children will experience hands-on activities, including hiking like explorers, Ojibwe and sign language lessons, granite splitting, wet plate photography, and more. Inspired by the 250th anniversary of the United States, the camp takes kids back to pre-settlement and the early days of Stearns County, with each day devoted to a different era. Day one will have kids exploring new terrain, day two will teach them about the fur trade, and day three will focus on early Stearns County industries, including granite, farming, photography, and printing.

Time Traveler Camp will take place from Tuesday, August 4th, through Thursday, August 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The cost is $50 per child. The cost includes daily snacks and water, but children must bring their own bag lunch. The museum is offering six full scholarships for Stearns County families who meet the criteria.

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The camps' partners include Stearns County Parks, Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Bruno Press, and Kary Janousek Old School Collodion Photography.