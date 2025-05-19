Becker Man Charged Following Fatal Incident With A Woman On Roadway
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A man has been officially charged with a felony in relation to the death of a woman who jumped from his vehicle last week. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Jonathan Schafer of Becker made his first court appearance on Monday and has been charged with a felony count of failing to stop at the scene and remain there when he had reason to believe a death had occurred, and also with driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to Commander Ben Zawacki, Sherburne County dispatchers received a 911 call at about 9:20 p.m. on May 15th from a woman who said Schafer had called her and told her that 23-year-old Julia Marthaler of Nisswa had jumped out of the pickup he was driving. Zawacki says Marthaler was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of 140th Avenue Southeast in Santiago Township. Authorities say Schafer never called 911, and later told investigators he stopped to check on Marthalter, found her non-responsive, panicked when he saw another vehicle coming, and drove to a park in Becker, where officers later found him.
Investigators smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Schafer and obtained a search warrant for a blood sample. Schafer and Marthaler were dating at the time of the incident. The investigation into Marthaler's death is still active, and authorities say additional charges are possible.
