Baseball Camp Has Been Teaching Kids Fundamentals For 30 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The boys of summer came out to play early on Saturday in St. Cloud. The first of six sessions for the Starz of Tomorrow Baseball Camp was held in the fieldhouse at St. Cloud State University.

It is the 30th year for the camp and the 18th year it has been held at SCSU. The Huskies head baseball coach Pat Dolan says the camps work on a lot of different skills over the six Saturdays:

"We put them through their hitting stations, their fielding, their throwing, ground balls, fly balls, hitting off the pitching machine, and then we have a lot of different fun and games, little lead-up games that we do too for the kids."

He says the camp is all about fun and fundamentals. The camp got its start in 1992 at the Stardome in Waite Park. Dolan has run the camp for the past 18 years and says they get to see a lot of the kids reach the next level:

"Over the years I think we've had about 30 players that actually have gone through the program that have played for us at St. Cloud State and I could name 200 of the others that have moved on to different colleges too."

Dolan says the camp is also a fundraiser for the SCSU baseball and is a good experience for his coaching staff as well.

The campers range in age from 8 to 18 and come from across 10 different communities. The cost to attend is $150 for the six sessions.

