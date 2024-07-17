Award in Philanthropy Recipients Announced by CMCF

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has announced the recipients of this year's Awards in Philanthropy.

Mark Thelen will be receiving the Alex Didier Award in Philanthropy. It recognizes a person or couple who has significantly contributed to the field of philanthropy in the region. Mark Thelen is the founder of Thelen Advertising.

Bill Martin-Chaffee will be receiving the Social Trust Award. It recognizes the often-unsung hero of community building. For the past 18 years, Bill has been the Administrative Manager for BRAMER Medical Services, a medical consulting company that he runs along with his husband of 10 years, Dr. Chip Martin-Caffee.

Rick Bauerly will be receiving the Community Builder Award. It recognizes an individual or organization that has increased social capital through the bridging and bonding of our diverse community. Bauerly is the founder and CEO of Granite Partners.

All three men will be honored at the CMCF Annual Celebration of Philanthropy event on Thursday, September 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in St. Cloud.

