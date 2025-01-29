Authorities Ask For Help In Finding St. Cloud Runaway

PHOTO courtesy of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are asking for the public's help in finding a St. Cloud runaway.

17-year-old Sulaih Netzer ran away from home at about 10:50 a.m. on December 11th last year. Netzer is 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and white and blue Nike Air Max shoes.

Authorities say it is unknown where she might be staying because she recently moved to the St. Cloud Area.

