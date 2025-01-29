Authorities Ask For Help In Finding St. Cloud Runaway
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are asking for the public's help in finding a St. Cloud runaway.
Get our free mobile app
17-year-old Sulaih Netzer ran away from home at about 10:50 a.m. on December 11th last year. Netzer is 5'4" tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and white and blue Nike Air Max shoes.
Authorities say it is unknown where she might be staying because she recently moved to the St. Cloud Area.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022
10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned