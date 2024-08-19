As Summer Winds Down, Gas Prices Falling
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline and diesel prices continue to trail off across much of the country as summer demand fades.
Gas Buddy says lower demand in other oil-consuming nations is also helping lead to the downward pressure on pump prices as we approach Labor Day.
With little new action in the Middle East and Hurricane Ernesto out at sea, the downward trend should continue this week.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32.
The national average price of gas has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week averaging $3.37.
The national average price of diesel has declined 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.69 per gallon - the lowest level in 940 days.
