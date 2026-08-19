SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids residents, as well as people who work in the community, are invited to a forum hosted by the St. Cloud Human Rights Commission.

The event is on Wednesday, August 26th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

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Attendees will be invited to share their experiences living and working in Sauk Rapids. This is the third forum hosted by the St. Cloud Human Rights Commission. The others were held in St. Joseph and Sartell. They are interested in learning what positive experiences residents, workers, and business owners have had in the community. Also, what negative or discriminatory experiences they've observed, and what could be improved in their community. The responses will be shared with Sauk Rapids leaders and government officials.

The Sauk Rapids Government Center is at 250 Summit Avenue North.