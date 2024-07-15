Art Fair in the Gardens Scheduled for Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Artwork will be featured in the gardens this Thursday.

The annual Art Fair in the Gardens at Munsinger and Clemens Gardens runs from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Over 60 artists will have their work on display.

Music performers include Paul Imholte from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and also from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Laura Dahl from 11:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., and Cimarron from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Food vendors throughout the day include Betty's Shrimp Bucket and Grill, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream, and Adventure Coffee.

The Stearns History Museum will also be holding its second annual History Hunt throughout the day.

The Art Fair in the Gardens is free and open to everyone.

The early forecast for this Thursday is calling for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

