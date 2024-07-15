Art Fair in the Gardens Scheduled for Thursday

Art Fair in the Gardens Scheduled for Thursday

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Artwork will be featured in the gardens this Thursday.

The annual Art Fair in the Gardens at Munsinger and Clemens Gardens runs from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Over 60 artists will have their work on display.

Music performers include Paul Imholte from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and also from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Laura Dahl from 11:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m., and Cimarron from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Food vendors throughout the day include Betty's Shrimp Bucket and Grill, Jupiter Moon Ice Cream, and Adventure Coffee.

The Stearns History Museum will also be holding its second annual History Hunt throughout the day.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Art Fair in the Gardens is free and open to everyone.

The early forecast for this Thursday is calling for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON