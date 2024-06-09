Area Schools Have Strong Showing In State Track Meet

The state track and field meet was held on Friday and Saturday in St. Michael-Albertville.

CLASS A:

PAYNESVILLE:

Girls' track 4x100m relay team finished 6th with a time of 50.52.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL:

The school had 8 Personal Record Performances and 2 School Records broken. Anyone finishing 9th place or higher earned All-State status.

Connor Hanson finished 15th in the 1600m;

Erika Salaski finished 8th in the 200m which also broke Hope Schueller's school record from 2 seasons ago with a time of 25.69;

Greta Peterson finished 8th in the High Jump;

Clara Schad finished 7th in the 1600m;

-Boy's 4x400 team (Cole Hwang, Andrew Uy, Michael Phan, and Owen Anderson) finished 7th;

Girl's 4x800 team (Lily Jamison, Katie Reuter, Emma Jamison, and Cece Jamison) finished 6th;

Aubrey Lesnau finished 6th in the 400m;

Girls' 4x200 team (Aubrey Lesnau, Maddie Halstrom, Julia Vega, and Erika Salaski) finished 4th;

Boy's 4x200 team (Blake Newiger, Aiden Marin, Cole Hwang, and Owen Anderson) finished 2nd and also broke one of our oldest school records dating back to 1969 (55 years) with a time of 1:30.54.

ROYALTON:

Girls' track 4x100m relay team finished 4th with a new Royalton school record and a time of 49.92. All members of the team, but one, senior Captain Claire Prokott, will return next year.

HOLDINGFORD:

Boys' 4x200m relay team finished 6th with a time of 1:31:46.

Girls' 300m hurdles - Rilee Breth finished 5th with a time of 45:90.

Boys' 4x400m relay team finished 4th with a time of 3:25:97

ST. JOHN'S PREP:

Olivia Pauly took 1st place in the girls’ 3200m with a time of 10:52:85 and was named the state champion in Class A.

Nick Hansen earned 3rd place in the boys’ 3200m with a time of 9:44.

Louise Ruzanic finish 10th in the girls' 3200m with a time of 11:43.

Girls’ 4x800m relay team finished in 1st place with a time of 9:36:26. The team members are Claudia Ruzanic, Margaret Duffy, Louise Ruzanic, and Olivia Pauly.

CLASS AA:

ROCORI:

Girls' 4x800m relay team finished 6th with a time of 9:36:97.

Boys' 4x800m relay team finished 7th with a time of 8:13:27.

Girls' 4x100m relay team finished 8th with a time of 49:46.

Jasmine Sieben finished 9th in the girls' 400m.

Grant Tylutki finished 6th in the boys' long lump with a leap of 6.53m.

Kate Van Erp finished in 6th in the girls' triple jump with a mark of 11.06m.

Brianna Schneider finished in 4th in the girls' shot put with a toss of 12.14m.

BECKER:

Girls' 4x800m relay team finished 7th with a time of 9:39:97.

Boys' 4x800m relay team finished 6th with a time of 8:09:90

Owen Angell finished 4th in the boys' 110m hurdles with a time of 14:70

Owen Angell took 4th in the boys' 300m hurdles with a time of 38:91.

Carter Reckelberg took 6th in the boys' 200m.

Lauren Woelfel took 3rd place in the girls' pole vault with a height of 3.51m.

Carl Reckelberg took 1st place in the boys' long jump with a leap of 7.03m.

ALBANY:

Girls' 4x800m relay team finished 10th with a time of 9:44:23.

Boys' 4x800m relay team finished 9th with a time of 8:16:85.

FOLEY:

Girls' 4x200m relay team finished 5th with a time of 1:42:74.

Olivia Sauer finished 9th in the girls' 200m with a time of 25:66.

Girls' 4x400m relay team finished 9th with a time of 4:04:90.

Ava Novak finished in 10th in the girls' pole vault with a height of 3.2m.

ST. CLOUD TECH:

Boys' 4x200m relay team finished 5th with a time of 1:29:18.

Amarr Boyongo placed 10th in the boys' high jump with a jump of 1.83m.

LITTLE FALLS:

Boys' 4x200m relay team finished 6th with a time of 1:29:49.

BIG LAKE:

Owen Layton took 1st place in the boys' 1600m with a time of 4:13:54.

Jake Leuer took 1st place in the boys' 800m with a time of 1:54:36.

ANNANDALE:

Salvador Wirth took 3rd place in the boys' 1600m with a time of 4:14:87.

CLASS AAA:

SARTELL:

Ella Kirchner finished 6th in the girls' 100m with a time of 12.18.

Zoe Lain finished 9th in the girls' 400m with a time of 58:04.

