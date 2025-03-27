District 742 Hosting Apollo Referendum Information Sessions

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Voters in the St. Cloud Area School District have a few more opportunities to learn about the upcoming referendum for Apollo High School.

This Saturday district leaders will be at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud giving two presentations, the first will be in English at 10:00 a.m. and the second will be in Spanish at 11:30 a.m.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says they also have another tour of Apollo planned.

Our community asked us if we'd add another tour session at Apollo because its been so enjoyable and so well attended. So, next Saturday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. we'll be offering one more final opportunity to learn about the referendum and take a tour.

Putnam and Apollo Principal Justin Skaalerud have led 90 community presentations since January.

Early voting is underway at the District Administration Office in Waite Park Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They'll have extended hours on April 1st and 3rd until 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, April 5th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The special election is set for Tuesday, April 8th.

There are two questions on the ballot, the first asking for $50 million for school safety and learning spaces, the second asking for $15 million for an indoor athletic facility. Question one has to pass in order for question two to pass.

