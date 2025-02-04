Another Round of Snow Possible in Minnesota on Wednesday

Getty Images/iStockphoto

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Quiet weather-wise on Tuesday, before the next round of wintry weather moves in Wednesday.

This looks like another event with the best chance for 2"+ of snow north of I-94.

Roads may become slick across the entire area due to mixed precipitation.

Keep an eye on the forecast if traveling this weekend, as another snow-producing storm system is on deck.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 1.5 inches of snow on Monday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.  We're at 16.4 inches of snow for the season so far, which is still 10.4 inches below normal.

