Another Round of Snow in Central Minnesota This Weekend
UNDATED (WJON News) - A weak storm system will pass through this weekend and bring the region some light snow late Saturday through early Sunday.
The steadiest snow is expected across central Minnesota into Wisconsin, where a few inches are possible.
The timing of the snowfall will be from about late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service says many communities in central Minnesota had about an inch of snow on Thursday as a clipper system moved across the state.
Much colder air will follow for early next week.
