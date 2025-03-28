ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another million dollar scratch-off winner in Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Casino Millions has won the top prize of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at Blazer Express in Breckenridge on Thursday.

The top prize is paid as a 20-year annuity ($50,000 a year). Players may opt to take a one-time cash payment.

Tickets cost $50 each to play the Casino Millions game.

Back in February, we told you about another $1 million lottery scratch-off winner from Rochester.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

