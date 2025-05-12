Air Quality Alert Issued for Central, Western Minnesota on Monday

Dave Overlund

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for western and central Minnesota.

It will be in effect from noon Monday through 9:00 p.m.

The affected area includes St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, Brainerd, and Alexandria.

Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone.

The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma or breathing conditions, children and teens, and people working or doing extended physical activity outdoors.

