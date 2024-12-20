Big Warm Up Coming in Minnesota for Christmas, New Years

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We finally got some snow across much of Minnesota. However, if you want to get out and play in the snow and make a snowman, have a snowball fight, or go cross-country skiing, your window will be a short one.

Forecasters say, that after a cold weekend, a big warm-up will arrive just before Christmas and will likely last through New Year's Day.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The Weather Channel's forecasted highs (as of Friday, December 20th):

12/23 - 30

12/24 - 32

12/25 - 35

12.26 - 37

12/27 - 38

12/28 - 41

12/29 - 39

12/30 - 36

12/31 - 33

1/1 - 39

Get our free mobile app

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 22 degrees, so we are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal during that stretch.

While the anticipated highs will be much warmer than normal, we aren't expecting to break many records. The record highs for St. Cloud for most of those days are in the 50s. Our best shot at a record-breaking day might be on December 28th. The record high for that date is 41 degrees.

READ RELATED ARTICLES