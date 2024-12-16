A Few Chances for Snow in Minnesota This Week

UNDATED (WJON News)—Some places in Minnesota still may see a white Christmas.

The National Weather Service says light snow accumulation is likely Tuesday, with the heaviest accumulations of up to 2 to 3 inches across southern Minnesota. The chance for snow in St. Cloud on Tuesday is about 40 percent.

Heavier and more widespread accumulating snow continues to look likely on Thursday. The chance of snow in St. Cloud on Thursday is about 70 percent.

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 5.9 inches of snow, which is 6.7 inches of snow below normal. Our normal value is 12.6 inches of snow by this point in the season.

For temperatures, we get one more day of mild temperatures on Monday before temperatures drop back to near to below normal the rest of the week.

