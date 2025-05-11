$2 Million Up For Grabs In State Fair Competitions

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It's time to get those award-winning pies, arts, and crafts ready for their next big competition. The Minnesota State Fair is taking entries for its hundreds of different competitions to earn the coveted prize in "Minnesota's Blue Ribbon Test."

There is more than $2 million up for grabs in prize money, along with ribbons and trophies for bragging rights. The fair encourages long-time competitors and those new to fair competitions to enter and have their talent on display at the 12-day Great Minnesota Get Together.

There is a wide variety of categories to be showcased, including: fine arts, flowers, livestock, creative activities, talent, wine, and more. The deadline to enter varies by competition. Use this link for the competition's entry page, and see below for deadlines.

--Fine Arts: July 14

--Minnesota State Fair Scholarship: July 14

--Landscape Design & Construction (FFA): July 15

--Horses: July 21 (mail entries); Aug. 1 (online entries)

--Amateur Talent Contest: July 21

--Beef and Dairy Cattle (Open Class and FFA): July 28 (mail entries); July 30 (online entries)

--Sheep (Open Class and FFA): July 28 (mail entries); July 30 (online entries)

--Swine (Open Class and FFA): July 28 (mail entries); July 30 (online entries)

--Poultry & Rabbits (Open Class and FFA): July 28 (mail entries); July 30 (online entries)

--Dairy, Boer and FFA Meat Goats: July 28 (mail entries); July 30 (online entries)

--Llamas: July 28 (mail entries); July 30 (online entries)

--Stock Dogs: July 28 (mail entries); July 30 (online entries)

--Creative Activities (baked products, canned & preserved food, special contests, needlecraft, garment making, work of senior citizens, handcrafts, and collections): July 29

--K-12 Competition (school projects): July 29

--Vegetable & Potato (FFA): July 30

--Flowers (FFA): July 30

--Interactive Exhibits/Demonstrations (FFA): Aug. 1

--Christmas Trees: Aug. 6

--Crop Art & Scarecrow: Aug. 6

--Farm Crops: Aug. 6

--Minnesota State Fair Flower Show: Aug. 7

--Fruit & Wine: Aug. 7

--Bee & Honey: Aug. 7

--Vegetable & Potato (Open Class): Aug. 7

--Agriculture Technology (FFA): Aug. 8

--Crops (FFA): Aug. 8

--Judging Contests (FFA): Aug. 18

--Safe Tractor Operators Contest (FFA): Aug. 18

--New Corn: Aug. 28

