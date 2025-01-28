2 Men Plead Guilty to Trafficking Meth in Central, Northern MN

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Federal prosecutors say two Brooklyn Park men are pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine throughout central and northern Minnesota.

Court records show a state trooper pulled over an S-U-V in June on Highway 10 in Royalton and noticed several indications of drug trafficking.

A K-9 officer searched the vehicle and detected a one-pound package of meth in the driver's side door seam.

The driver, 38-year-old Dillon Clemens, and his passenger, 30-year-old Jacob Cobb, were both arrested.

Clemens pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth on Monday and Cobb entered his plea last week.

