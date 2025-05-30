2 Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt in Head On Collision In Northern MN

WALKER (WJON News) -- Two people have been killed and two others are seriously hurt in a head-on crash in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Thursday at about 9:15 p.m. in Turtle Lake Township just east of Walker on County Road 13, north of County Road 153.

A 61-year-old Walker man driving a 2009 Kia Sportage died in the crash.

A 55-year-old Manahga woman driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger was also killed.

Two passengers in the Dodge, a 46-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Walker, were flown to regional hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol.

