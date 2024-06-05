16 People Running for 3 Seats on St. Cloud City Council
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Sixteen people have filed to run for three open seats on the St. Cloud City Council.
The three at-large seats are up for election this year.
Longtime incumbent George Hontos is running for re-election. Another incumbent Carol Lewis is running for Mayor. And, the third incumbent Jeff Goerger is not seeking re-election.
St. Cloud Council Candidates (3 At-Large)
Scott Brodeen
Tami Calhoun
Alex Cutchey
Bill Doll
Mindy Ellingson
Charlie Hobbs
George Hontos
Lenora Hunt
Hudda Ibrahim
Mark Johnson
Nicholas Lengvel
Emmanual Oppong
Michael H. Peterson
Garrett Zimmerman
Patrick Crooks
Omar Abdullahi Podi
The candidate filing period closed on Tuesday.
The top six vote-getters in the August primary will advance to the general election in November. The three people with the most votes in November will win seats to the city council.
