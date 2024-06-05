16 People Running for 3 Seats on St. Cloud City Council

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Sixteen people have filed to run for three open seats on the St. Cloud City Council.

The three at-large seats are up for election this year.

Longtime incumbent George Hontos is running for re-election. Another incumbent Carol Lewis is running for Mayor. And, the third incumbent Jeff Goerger is not seeking re-election.

St. Cloud Council Candidates (3 At-Large)

Scott Brodeen

Tami Calhoun

Alex Cutchey

Bill Doll

Mindy Ellingson

Charlie Hobbs

George Hontos

Lenora Hunt

Hudda Ibrahim

Mark Johnson

Nicholas Lengvel

Emmanual Oppong

Michael H. Peterson

Garrett Zimmerman

Patrick Crooks

Omar Abdullahi Podi

The candidate filing period closed on Tuesday.

The top six vote-getters in the August primary will advance to the general election in November. The three people with the most votes in November will win seats to the city council.

