$100,000 Powerball Winner in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big Powerball winner in Minnesota during Monday's drawing.

Lottery officials say someone who bought a ticket at the Speedway in White Bear Lake won $100,000 with the Power Play.

The numbers drawn on Monday night are 5, 6, 36, 53, 69 and the Powerball 8.

Nobody won the jackpot on Monday, so that grows to an estimated $95 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

