$1 Million Powerball Winner in Minnesota Wednesday Night
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a Powerball winner in Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Not the jackpot, but a $1 million winning ticket.
Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Holiday Station Store in Minnetonka.
The numbers drawn were 20, 24, 42, 43, 49, and the Powerball 19.
No one won the jackpot, so that prize grows to an estimated $131 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.
