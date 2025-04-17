$1 Million Powerball Winner in Minnesota Wednesday Night

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a Powerball winner in Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Not the jackpot, but a $1 million winning ticket.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Holiday Station Store in Minnetonka.

The numbers drawn were 20, 24, 42, 43, 49, and the Powerball 19.

No one won the jackpot, so that prize grows to an estimated $131 million for the next drawing on Saturday night.

