35th Zonta Christmas House To Be Held in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's become a Christmas tradition in the St. Cloud area, the 35th annual Zonta Christmas House is next weekend.

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Zonta Club of St. Cloud which is celebrating its 74th anniversary.

The Zonta Christmas House is always held on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Spokeswoman Deb Kellerman says this year is the first time it won't be held in a house.

We are in a non-traditional setting, it's not in a house this year and I don't want anyone to not come because it's not in a house. Traditional Floors and Design were gracious enough to offer us 13,000 square feet of area that we can decorate. And, we get to host a winter market with over 15 vendors.

Traditional Floors and Design is at 1800 Highway 23 in East St. Cloud.

Zonta House, submitted photo

Kellerman says with 13,000 square feet of space available, all on one level, it will make their event more accessible.

What attracted me this year, is to make it really special, if it's in a home that's usually three stories and it's not mobility friendly. This one is all one level with wide aisles, so everybody can go to the Christmas House this year.

The showroom will be broken up into 15 individual room settings with the designers each taking over one of the settings. They are free to do whatever they want with their space with no theme or color restricting them. The designers are competing for bragging rights for the best design.

The Winter Marketplace will have vendors set up in a heated warehouse.

The Zonta Christmas House hours are Friday, November 22nd from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 23rd from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each. You can buy tickets in advance online, in person at Coborn's and Cashwise, Modern Barnyard, WR Home Company, and Traditional Floor and Design, or at the door.

