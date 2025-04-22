Youth Baseball Players Can Learn From 9-Time State Champs

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Area kids have a chance to learn baseball skills from a nine-time Minnesota State Champion. The Cold Spring Springers are holding their 2025 baseball camp on Saturday, May 3rd at the Cold Spring Baseball Park.

The camp is for kids ages 6 to 12 and will teach them the basics of fielding, throwing, catching, hitting, and base running through small groups. Both current and former Springers will be instructing the kids, and the camp's intention is for young players to learn through hands-on drills while having fun.

The cost for the camp is $45 per person, or $85 for two kids from the same family. The fee includes a camp t-shirt, lunch, a season pass for the 2025 Springer season, and there will be door prizes given away at the end of the camp. Registration will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the park, and the camp runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

