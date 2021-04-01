Your Ultimate Guide to Live Outdoor Music in the St. Cloud Area

UNDATED -- After a very quiet year last year, music venues, bar patios, and other outdoor spaces are planning to once again have a full season of outdoor live music.

Here's a look at where you can go to watch some live entertainment this year while enjoying the great outdoors at the same time.

SUNDAY

-- Music in the Gardens. Every other Sunday, June 13th through August 22nd

-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. May through the fall

-- Hideaway Bar. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-- Mt's On 8th Bar and Grill. 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. June through August

WEDNESDAY

-- Summertime By George. Every week starting on June 9th

-- Wood Fired Wednesdays. Every week starting on May 19th through September 8th

-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. May through the fall

-- Mt's On 8th Bar and Grill. Every week June through August 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

THURSDAY

-- Sauk Rapids Park. Every week starting on July 1st through September 2nd

-- Green Mill. 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day

-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. May through the fall

-- Mt's On 8th Bar and Grill. Every week June through September 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

FRIDAY

-- Veranda Lounge. Mid May through Mid September

-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. (Every other Friday) 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

-- Hideaway Bar. 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

SATURDAY

-- Veranda Lounge. Mid May through Mid September

-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. May through the fall

-- Hideaway Bar. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you know of any other locations planning to offer regular outdoor live entertainment this summer, email me at jim@wjon.com, and I will gladly add them to this list.

