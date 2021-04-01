Your Ultimate Guide to Live Outdoor Music in the St. Cloud Area

UNDATED -- After a very quiet year last year, music venues, bar patios, and other outdoor spaces are planning to once again have a full season of outdoor live music.

Here's a look at where you can go to watch some live entertainment this year while enjoying the great outdoors at the same time.

SUNDAY
-- Music in the Gardens.  Every other Sunday, June 13th through August 22nd
-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill.  4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. May through the fall
-- Hideaway Bar.  1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
-- Mt's On 8th Bar and Grill. 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. June through August

WEDNESDAY
-- Summertime By George.  Every week starting on June 9th
-- Wood Fired Wednesdays.  Every week starting on May 19th through September 8th
-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. May through the fall
-- Mt's On 8th Bar and Grill.  Every week June through August 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

THURSDAY
-- Sauk Rapids Park.  Every week starting on July 1st through September 2nd
-- Green Mill.  6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day
-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill.  6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. May through the fall
-- Mt's On 8th Bar and Grill.  Every week June through September 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

FRIDAY
-- Veranda Lounge. Mid May through Mid September
-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill.  (Every other Friday) 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
-- Hideaway Bar. 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

SATURDAY
-- Veranda Lounge. Mid May through Mid September
-- Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. May through the fall
-- Hideaway Bar.  1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you know of any other locations planning to offer regular outdoor live entertainment this summer, email me at jim@wjon.com, and I will gladly add them to this list.

